Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / HSC exam results 2022: Only 242 cheating cases registered in state
pune news

HSC exam results 2022: Only 242 cheating cases registered in state

PUNE A total of 242 cheating cases were registered and five dummy students were caught in the state in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared by the board on Wednesday
Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at a press conference in Pune, on Wednesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE A total of 242 cheating cases were registered and five dummy students were caught in the state in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared by the board on Wednesday.

The number of cheating cases were less as compared to 2020, where 996 cases were registered. In the state, 21 junior colleges had a passing percentage of 0%, where no students cleared the HSC exams. Of these, eight colleges were of science stream, seven colleges of arts stream and six colleges of commerce stream.

According to education experts, with students having the examination centre, in their own schools or colleges, resulted in less number of cheating cases. Due to the pandemic, the state government had taken the decision to not change examination centres for this year’s exams.

Talking about the less number of cheating cases found this year, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the state board said, “There is no specific reason for the less number of cheating cases, in fact, we had squads at every centre appointed for strict vigilance. Accordingly, these 243 cases were registered and five of the dummy students were found in the state out of which four were from Mumbai and one from Pune.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP