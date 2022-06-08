HSC results 2022: Cut off for non-CET courses likely to be higher in top colleges in Pune

As many as 93.61% students out of 242,496 students from Pune division cleared Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), the results for which were declared on Wednesday. The passing percentage this year has been lower than 2021 when it was 99.63% but higher than 2020 and 2019 when 89.45% and 89.58 % students had cleared exam.

Students will get their official marksheet on June 17 from their respective colleges, said officials.

Students who scored above 90% marks in Pune division this year also increased. This year 973 students secured above 90% marks. As many as 1,731 students made it to 90s club in 2020. In 2019, 575 students secured above 90%.

In 2021, the pass percentage was higher, in absence of examination when performance was assessed through other criterions in view of Covid pandemic.Board’s chairperson, Sharad Gosavi said they are not comparing this year’s result with that of 2021, as the board did not conduct the exam last year. “We can compare the results of 2020 (90.66 per cent) and 2022 (94.22), as both the exams were conducted offline,” said Gosavi.

With higher number of students scoring above 90% this year, top colleges in the city and rest of the division are likely to have higher cut offs which will lead to more competition among students for admission to undergraduate courses like BA, B.Com and BSc where admission is given on basis HSC score and not CET.

“The results are good and overall pass percentage in Pune has also increased. There wont be much impact on overall admission process for the traditional graduation courses like commerce, arts and science as seats and the number of divisions are high. But certainly, the cut offs for the special courses like B.sc Blended or B.sc in biotechnology where there are limited seats will have a tough competition this year,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

As per the information given by the Pune board, out of the 242,496 students who appeared for the examination from different streams, 227,022 students cleared the exam. Girls outshined the boys. In Pune, 95.15% girls and 92.38 % boys cleared the exam

In Pune HSC board division there are three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Solapur district has the highest passing percentage of 94.83 per cent, followed by Ahmednagar district with 94.41 per cent and Ahmednagar district 91.97 per cent.