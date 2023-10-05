Hsg soc residents on hunger strike for poor facilities

PUNE

Irked with the non-functional amenities and pending development work for the past five years, residents of Vittal Empire Society Phase-II in Jadhavwadi on Tuesday held a hunger strike in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Irked with the non-functional amenities and pending development work for the past five years, residents of Vittal Empire Society Phase-II in Jadhavwadi on Tuesday held a hunger strike in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The residents have been living in the society for the past five years sans a completion certificate from the civic body. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has asked the developer to complete the pending work within a month and put all his other projects on hold.

There are over 72 flats in Vittal Empire Phase-II, and the society has no wall compound or developed road. Both lifts are non-functional and the garden is underdeveloped with no parking allotment amongst other complaints from society members.

The PCMC authorities had several meetings with the developer but to no avail. Following the protest by the residents, PCMC authorities on Tuesday put all the other projects of the said developer on hold and asked him to complete the pending work within a month.

Santosh Shinde, a society resident, said, the developer has mistreated all the tenants.

“We don’t even have basic amenities like approach roads or lifts. The building is a six-storey structure and the two lifts are defunct most of the time and lack safety features. There is no water, no gate or wall compound. The society residents are suffering for the past five years and all pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

The Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) has also supported the society members and urged the PCMC to take swift action.

“All the occupants are living in the society without a completion certificate from PCMC. The builder is just taking the residents for granted and is yet to complete the work which was assured before the purchase of the flat,” he, said.

Rajendra Rane, executive engineer, the Building Permission department, said the developer got permission for construction seven years back and the work is pending. “We held a meeting with the developer yesterday and a mutual agreement has been made between the developer and society members. The developer has been given a period of one month to complete the pending work,” he said

