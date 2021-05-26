Home / Cities / Pune News / Husband booked after wife dies by suicide
pune news

Husband booked after wife dies by suicide

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide within eight months of her wedding in Pune due to domestic abuse by her husband who taunted her for not knowing how to cook, according to the police
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 10:00 PM IST
HT Image

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide within eight months of her wedding in Pune due to domestic abuse by her husband who taunted her for not knowing how to cook, according to the police.

The man has, however, not yet been arrested. The two married on September 18, 2020, and the woman died by suicide in their house in Premnagar Vasahat of Market Yard on May 24 around 4:30pm, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her elder sister who also lives in Pune.

The complainant told the police that her sister’s husband had started beating her up for reasons like not being able to cook meals and not taking care of his parents and their needs. Later on, the man also allegedly started beating her up and verbally abusing her for speaking to people from her own family on the phone for long hours, according to the police.

In her final days, the man had allegedly started provoking her to kill herself to rid himself of her, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking beach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Market Yard police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP