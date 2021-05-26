Husband booked after wife dies by suicide

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide within eight months of her wedding in Pune due to domestic abuse by her husband who taunted her for not knowing how to cook, according to the police.

The man has, however, not yet been arrested. The two married on September 18, 2020, and the woman died by suicide in their house in Premnagar Vasahat of Market Yard on May 24 around 4:30pm, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by her elder sister who also lives in Pune.

The complainant told the police that her sister’s husband had started beating her up for reasons like not being able to cook meals and not taking care of his parents and their needs. Later on, the man also allegedly started beating her up and verbally abusing her for speaking to people from her own family on the phone for long hours, according to the police.

In her final days, the man had allegedly started provoking her to kill herself to rid himself of her, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498(a) (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking beach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Market Yard police station.