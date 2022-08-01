Home / Cities / Pune News / Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours

Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours

Published on Aug 01, 2022
A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort
Vinod Bagul (fourth from left) with rescue team at Durgwadi. (HT PHOTO)
Jigar Hindocha

A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as he was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday.

Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps.

From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.

After 5 pm, he got stuck in the middle of the valley due to heavy fog. At night, he contacted the Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC).

Accordingly, Onkar Oak contacted Deepak Vishay of Sahyagiri Adventure Club of Murbad. Deepak Vishe, Kusum Vishe and Shantaram Bamane came to Junnar at 1 am.

Along with Santhosh Kabadi and Prashant Kabadi of the disaster management team from Junnar, they reached the Durgwadi area at 2 am via Anglun with rescue materials and an ambulance.

The rescue team took Laxman Nirmal, a local resident, along with them to search in the ghat. At 4 am, after the weather cleared, they started to go downwards in the valley.

After descending 700 to 800 feet, they rescued Bagul and took him to Durgwadi at 10 am. After that, he was released after recording his statement at Junnar police station, Pune rural police.

Onkar Oak member from MMRCC said, “Whenever we receive calls we prefer to take help from villagers as they know the place better than us. Rescue operation becomes a little easier with the help of the local people.”

  • (Pic for representation only)

    Breastfeeding awareness week: Rural women in UP show improvement on index of breastfeeding newborns

    Mothers in rural areas of the state have improved on index for breastfeeding newborns on first day of birth as compared to mothers in urban areas in Uttar Pradesh. According to NFHS-IV data that was released in 2015-16, 64.9% mothers in urban areas could breastfeed their children while 68.1% mothers in rural areas did it. In NFHS-V, the data changed to 75.5% among mothers in urban areas and 82.3% for mothers in rural areas.

  • The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler from Viman nagar area and seized drugs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.7 crore on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Peddler held in Pune, drugs worth 1.7 crore seized

    The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler from Vimannagar area and seized drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore on Sunday. The accused has been identified as a resident of Sambhajinar in Amalner, Ravindra Arvind Birhade. Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Bharat Jadhav and other officials laid a trap and found the accused in possession of mephedrone and cocaine drugs.

  • A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,22,000 after she called a fake State Bank of India (SBI) customer care number listed on the internet. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Woman calls fake bank customer care number, duped of 2.22 lakh in Pune

    A 48-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2,22,000 after she called a fake State Bank of India customer care number listed on the internet. The victim, has filed a complaint with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act, on Sunday.

  • Construction of Dagadusheth Ganpati pandal underway in full swing near Kaka Halwai, Budhwar peth on Sunday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

    Pune police rolls back Ganpati festival guidelines, mandals to meet CM on August 2

    In a bid to revise the guidelines for the Ganesh festival this year, the Pune police department has rolled back their guidelines for this year's festival within three days of issuing them. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Pune on August 2, and will hold a joint meeting with prominent Ganpati mandals at the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal temple.

  • Police said provocative speeches and social media posts are closely monitored in coastal Karnataka districts as several of them have led to fuelling tensions (PTI)

    Five cases filed over posts to fuel tension in coastal districts: Cops

    The Mangaluru city police said on Sunday that at least five cases have been registered against unknown people for posting provocative and incendiary messages on social media platforms to rake up communal tensions in the coastal districts of Karnataka. The statements come at a time when the communally sensitive coastal districts of Karnataka are on high alert after three murders were reported within the last fortnight.

