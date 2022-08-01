Hyderabad techie rescued from valley near Dhakoba fort after 11 hours

A techie from Hyderabad – Vinod Chalpati Bagul, a solo trekker, had a lucky escape as he was rescued after 11 hours from a valley near Dhakoba fort, near Junnar on Sunday.

Bagul came to Murbad on Saturday evening to trek Dhakoba fort using Google Maps.

From Murbad he arrived at Tokavde village at 3 pm and started trekking at Durg- Dhakoba fort with a 15 kg bag on his shoulder.

After 5 pm, he got stuck in the middle of the valley due to heavy fog. At night, he contacted the Maharashtra Mountaineering Rescue Coordination Center (MMRCC).

Accordingly, Onkar Oak contacted Deepak Vishay of Sahyagiri Adventure Club of Murbad. Deepak Vishe, Kusum Vishe and Shantaram Bamane came to Junnar at 1 am.

Along with Santhosh Kabadi and Prashant Kabadi of the disaster management team from Junnar, they reached the Durgwadi area at 2 am via Anglun with rescue materials and an ambulance.

The rescue team took Laxman Nirmal, a local resident, along with them to search in the ghat. At 4 am, after the weather cleared, they started to go downwards in the valley.

After descending 700 to 800 feet, they rescued Bagul and took him to Durgwadi at 10 am. After that, he was released after recording his statement at Junnar police station, Pune rural police.

Onkar Oak member from MMRCC said, “Whenever we receive calls we prefer to take help from villagers as they know the place better than us. Rescue operation becomes a little easier with the help of the local people.”