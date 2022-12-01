Home / Cities / Pune News / IAF chopper makes precautionary landing near Baramati airfield, none injured

IAF chopper makes precautionary landing near Baramati airfield, none injured

pune news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 10:17 PM IST

There were four persons including the pilot in the helicopter, said police Inspector Kiran Avchar, incharge of Baramati police station

According to the Baramati rural police, the incident took place around 10 am. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a “precautionary” landing in an open area near Baramati airfield on Thursday due to a suspected technical issue, an IAF official said.

“The crew and aircraft are safe. Recovery of the helicopter is underway”, said Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, public relations officer, Air Force.

According to the Baramati rural police, the incident took place around 10 am. The helicopter came down on the farm of Hanumant Dnyandev Atole on the Khandaj-Nirawagaj road. There were four persons including the pilot in the helicopter, said police Inspector Kiran Avchar, incharge of Baramati police station.

The airforce authority is looking further into the matter, he said.

Another helicopter of the IAF reached the spot with the technical support team and assisted the crew, police said.

Thursday, December 01, 2022
