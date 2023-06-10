IGR begins verification exercise of 30 lakh property documents

The state office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) has ordered document verification of over 30 lakh properties registered between 2020 and 2022 after complaints under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) Act were raised with the IGR office.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The IGR office registers between 25 and 30 lakh documents in a year. According to the IGR office, the number of complaints related to violations of MahaRERA and land fragmentation regulations during document registration was the highest, prompting it to form special squads to check, verify and take action against violators across the state.

The IGR is verifying property registration documents, gift deeds and other modes of property transfers. The IGR Maharashtra has imposed a ban on registration of fragmented and small pieces of land and states that it is in violation of the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act of 1947.

According to the department of IGR Maharashtra, only the land size of 11 gunthas/ 11,000 square feet or more can be registered. Several complaints regarding illegal registration of small lands have been forcing the department to initiate probe against 27 sub-registrar’s offices in Pune in the past.

These illegal registrations have been found in regions like Aurangabad and Nanded. The complaints are made at the sub registrar’s office (SRO). The investigation is focussing on document registration where the non-agriculture (NA) certificates order were not submitted.

Despite there being a ban on document registration of small pieces of land measuring one to two gunthas, such plots were registered in violation of MahaRERA and fragmentation Act.

Officials said the document verification will take at least three years because of huge records. One of the responsibilities of IGR is to perform document registration according to the guidelines of the Registration Act and revenue generation. The office offers services like stamp duty collection, copy and search of titles, filing notices, property valuation, marriage registration, deemed conveyance and will registration.

