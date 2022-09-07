Home / Cities / Pune News / IGR office gets 3,293.86 crore revenue in August

IGR office gets 3,293.86 crore revenue in August

pune news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:33 PM IST

As per the IGR office data released on September 5, it has been able to achieve 47% of the targeted revenue in the current fiscal

The Maharashtra State Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) office saw the highest number of documents (197,577) registered (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Maharashtra State Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) office saw the highest number of documents (197,577) registered (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Maharashtra State Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) office saw the highest number of documents (197,577) registered, generating a revenue of 3,293.86 crore with an aggregate increase of 10.29% in August this year. In the corresponding month last year, 192,588 documents were registered, generating a revenue of 2448.69 crore with an aggregate increase of 8.44%.

As per the IGR office data released on September 5, it has been able to achieve 47% of the targeted revenue in the current fiscal, and has seen registration of 10.79 lakh documents related to the registration of lands, flats and commercial shops during the first five months, garnering a revenue of 14,894 crore till August 31.

The IGR office data further stated that Mumbai saw 8,149 property registrations till August this year, generating 620 crore in revenue. The property sale registration saw a 20% increase in August 2022 as compared to a 28% drop in July 2022. According to real estate experts, the increase in property registrations in August 2022 was due to strong market sentiment amongst the purchasing class in anticipation of a further rise in prices in future due to extreme volatility and growing interest rates.

Prominent builder and owner of Dorabjee Real Estate, Jehangir Dorabjee, said, “The end of Covid-19 has brought much desired change in the buying mindset of citizens. With a number of festivals lined up in the next three months, there is a very positive and buoyant sentiment amongst the buyers, and registrations will increase in the next few months and the trend will continue even during the new year.”

IGR Shravan Hardikar said, “We have seen a high volume of registrations during August and the last few months. The market sentiment is strong. Before the start of the pandemic, the e-registration facility was only available for leave and license agreements whereas it has now been extended to property registration. This facility will further boost property registrations in future.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)

    Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

    Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”

  • The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)

    BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

    The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

  • Muslim BJP leader had earlier said she is not afraid or scared of the fatwas.

    BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats

    Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.

  • Karnataka’s minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Umesh Katti (HT File)

    PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).

  • The battle between Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties for 33 years, and the maharaja’s daughter Amrit Kaur is considered to be one of the longest battles in the legal history of this region (HT PHOTO )

    20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order

    Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the 20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out