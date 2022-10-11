Illegal hawker encroachments in Pune leave commuters in peril

Unauthorised hawkers brazenly encroaching both sides of public roads is one of the main reasons for slow vehicular movement on city roads leading to long traffic jams. The city traffic police alleged that PMC is not doing enough to evict illegal hawkers and ensure smooth traffic flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per PMC records, currently, 25,000 hawkers occupy public roads, of which only 12,000 are authorised.

PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said that there is a misunderstanding among citizens and different stakeholders, that hawkers alone are responsible for traffic jams. “Illegal parking is one of the key issues which affect smooth flow of traffic and not much is being done about it. Also, we take regular action against unauthorised hawkers every day. From Wednesday, we are starting major drives for hawker-free roads,” he said.

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Shrirame said hawker menace and ongoing mega infrastructure projects are the main reasons behind traffic jams in the city. “We have to take strict action to curb their growing menace and the issue is taken up with the PMC from time to time,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court in its order issued in September 2013, directed the PMC administration to allow all the vendors to do their business in the urban areas. Even the state government had given instructions to allow hawkers in the city. Accordingly, the civic body has already framed the hawkers’ policy.

Commuters lambasted PMC and traffic branch for their lackadaisical approach towards the hawkers.The civic body has failed to check the rising encroachment of hawkers on city roads and footpaths, despite launching the drive against them.

Prashant Inamdar, convenor Pedestrian First said, “The PMC announced the implementation of hawkers’ policy, which was introduced in 2008, that would ensure at least 45 main roads are free of hawkers and also ban cooking in the open while providing encroachment-free roads and footpaths for citizens. But the results on ground are not encouraging and the civic body has been found wanting in discharging its duties in keeping them off the public roads.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}