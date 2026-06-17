Pune -

Illegal hawkers, traffic crowd Pune railway station

The Pune railway division has urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take sustained action against encroachments, unauthorised hawkers, and traffic congestion outside Pune railway station, stating that the situation is causing inconvenience to passengers and raising safety concerns, particularly during night hours. Railway officials recently wrote to and held discussions with the civic administration regarding issues around the station premises.

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According to the railway authorities, unauthorised hawkers have occupied stretches of roads and footpaths near the station’s main entrance and the parcel office side, creating bottlenecks for pedestrians and vehicles alike. Passengers arriving at and departing from the station often struggle to navigate crowded areas, especially during peak hours.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson for the Pune railway division, said that the issue has been repeatedly flagged with the civic authorities. “We have sent a letter to the PMC and held meetings with its officials regarding various issues around Pune railway station that fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction. Illegal hawking and encroachments outside the main gate and near the parcel office are among the major concerns. These activities inconvenience thousands of passengers every day and adversely affect traffic movement in the area,” he said. Behera stressed that periodic drives alone will not solve the problem. “There is a need for continuous and regular enforcement. Whenever action is taken, many hawkers return after a few days and reoccupy the same spaces. Unless there is sustained action, the problem will persist. Ultimately, passengers bear the brunt of the congestion and obstruction around the station,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Regular commuters echoed similar concerns. “The area outside the main entrance is often so crowded that it becomes difficult to even walk with luggage. At night, the situation feels even more uncomfortable as there is hardly any clear pedestrian space,” said Priya Mehta, a frequent traveller between Pune and Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular commuters echoed similar concerns. “The area outside the main entrance is often so crowded that it becomes difficult to even walk with luggage. At night, the situation feels even more uncomfortable as there is hardly any clear pedestrian space,” said Priya Mehta, a frequent traveller between Pune and Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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Another passenger, Rahul Pathak, said, “The station infrastructure has improved considerably over the years, but the situation outside remains chaotic. Illegal stalls and other encroachments narrow road space and contribute to traffic jams. Authorities need to ensure that public spaces remain accessible to passengers.”

A senior PMC official from the anti-encroachment department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the civic body is aware of the concerns raised by the railway administration. “We conduct anti-encroachment drives regularly and will review the issues highlighted by the railway authorities. Further action will be taken wherever necessary,” the official said.

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