Illegal horse races in Sangli cancelled following PETA’s complaint 

Pune: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India took immediate action after learning that a series of illegal horse races were scheduled to take place near Borgaon Toll Plaza in the Kavthe Mahankal tehsil of Sangli district on September 29. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India promptly took action by notifying and collaborating with senior Sangli police officials. PETA India alerted authorities to cancel series of illegal horse races scheduled to take place near Borgaon Toll Plaza in the Kavthe Mahankal tehsil of Sangli district on September 29. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In its complaint letter, PETA India pointed out that under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, and the Performing Animals (Registration) Amendment Rules, 2001, no animal can be legally used for training, exhibition, or performances without being registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Spectacles such as the planned animal races also violate The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and may violate the Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001.

Despite the rules, the horse race was promoted by wrestler and politician Chandrahar Patil of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on his Instagram page, even though holding such events is in clear violation of animal protection laws. PETA India’s cruelty response division worked closely with the superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police, Sangli. As a result, the event was cancelled, sparing numerous horses from suffering.

“Horse races are cruel, as participants force the animals to run by hitting them and the use of weapons. The horses endure extreme physical strain, which often results in injury and always causes suffering,” says PETA India cruelty response coordinator Sunayana Basu.

“These animals already have a hard life without being forced to endure the additional torment of being beaten and compelled to race. We commend the Sangli police, particularly additional superintendent of police Ritu Khokhar, IPS, for upholding the law and protecting horses from abuse,” Basu added.

When contacted, Chandrahar patil did not respond to the query. However, a person close to Patil, on the condition of anonymity said, “ The huge racing event was organised to support the party leader of Maharashtra. Along with horse race, horse cart and bullock cart races were also organised. However due to objections raised by the animal lovers, the event was cancelled. However, the bullock cart racing turns a grand success in this event.’’

Despite multiple attempts, additional superintendent of police Ritu Khokhar could not be reached.