IMA condemns vandalism at Sahyadri Hospital after patient’s death

Pune: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly condemned the vandalisation of Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar following the death of a patient. The association termed the incident “unfortunate” and said resorting to violence and damaging hospital property cannot be justified under any circumstances. A doctor walks through a makeshift ward at an emergency Covid-19 care center set up in the Shehnai Banquet Hall at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital Annexe in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Developing countries face an explosion in coronavirus infections as they exit lockdowns amid worsening outbreaks because the economic cost of remaining shuttered is too great. Photographer T. Narayan/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

IMA Pune Chapter members said such attacks on healthcare facilities have become common, especially in cases where patients or their relatives are connected to political circles. In a meeting held on Thursday, the IMA decided to formally submit a memorandum to the Pune police commissioner, health minister, and the chief minister, demanding strict action against those responsible and better protection for medical professionals across the state.

Dr Sunil Ingale, president, IMA Pune Chapter, informed that the memorandum will be submitted on Friday. “We are demanding a central law for the protection of healthcare workers and establishments,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary of Hospital Board of India, claimed there has been laxity on the part of the police. “If the police had acted on time, the vandalism could have been avoided,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, tension erupted at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, after the death of 76-year-old patient Keru Sadashiv Sapkal, triggering violent protests by his relatives, who vandalised the hospital premises, pelted stones and smashed its glass façade. More than a dozen people were involved in the attack.