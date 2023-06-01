Pune may experience heatwave-like conditions in coming days: IMD

As the city is experiencing a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Thursday stated that the city will experience heatwave-like conditions in the coming four-five days. The IMD officials also forecasted that the city will most likely receive below-normal rainfall in June.

A tree fell near Srishti Chowk in Pimpal Gurav due to sudden unseasonal rain on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

For the past two days, the maximum temperature has increased in many parts of Pune. Areas like Koregaon Park, Dhamdhere, Wadgaon Sheri, and Margarpatta have recorded temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. This situation is likely to continue for the next four-five days.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division IMD Pune, said, “Currently, there is no active weather system over the state and the city is experiencing mainly clear weather. We are expecting that the current temperature will rise continuously for the next 4-5 days and the district may experience heatwave-like conditions during this time.”

Official informed that the city is most likely to experience below-normal rainfall in June this year. “The west coast may experience some rainfall activity around June 8-9. The department is also keeping an eye on movements in the Arabian Sea regarding the cyclone conditions, however, we will get a clear picture in the next couple of days,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in some areas

After the scorching heat during the day, the city received light rainfall with thunder activities in many areas giving respite to citizens. Areas like Baner, Sangvi, and Pashan received rainfall and hail. While in other parts of the city, light rainfall was received for around half hour.

