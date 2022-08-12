IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15

The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19.

On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the monsoon trough position tilted southwards.

“For Pune city, we have issued light to moderate rainfall till August 15 and isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions during this time. The yellow alert is only for the ghat regions,” said Kashyapi.

While talking about the extended range forecast, Kashyapi said that for the week till August 19, rainfall will be widespread over central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa.

“Southern part of Marathwada and central Maharashtra are likely to experience normal rainfall till August 19. Whereas, other parts are likely to get above normal rainfall,” said Kashyapi.

For the second week, which is from August 20 to August 26 as well, most parts of the state are likely to receive above-normal rainfall.

“Except central Maharashtra and the extreme north of Mathawada, these two regions are likely to receive near normal rainfall from August 20 to August 26,” said Kashyapi.