Light rainfall expected in Pune dist: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a light rainfall warning for Pune and a few other districts in Maharashtra. At the same time, a heatwave warning has been issued for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a light rainfall warning for Pune (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the IMD, some districts in Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Osmanabad, and Beed will receive light rainfall during the next five days.

While Kolhapur, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts are likely to experience moderate rainfall through June 23.

The department has issued a heatwave alert for five districts in Vidarbha for the next two days. However, the entire Vidarbha sub-division may get mild to moderate rainfall, as well as thunder and lightning activity, according to the official.

K S Hosalikar, head, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune said, “The department has issued rainfall and heatwave warnings for several districts in the state. We appeal to the citizens to take necessary precautions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather in Pune will continue to be partly cloudy, with mild to moderate rain expected in the afternoon or evening, according to an IMD official.

On Monday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the advancement of monsoon, Hosalikar said, “South West monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West-central & North West Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand; some parts of Bihar & remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Conditions are favourable for the South-West Monsoon to progress further across some additional sections of South Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East UP over the next 2-3 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON