IMD joins hands with IISER for research in weather understanding

Pune: For utilising scientific expertise as well as creating awareness on weather and climate through various activities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday. The main aim of the MoU is to bring together the complementary expertise of the two institutions to advance understanding of extreme weather events and generate socially and scientifically useful knowledge about the Indian climate, said an IMD official.

IMD and IISER will work together to create awareness on weather and climate through various activities. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The MoU was signed by Professor Sunil S Bhagwat, director, IISER Pune and Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology, IMD on August 4. KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune, said, “The MoU will facilitate the development of joint research projects with the help of the institute’s earth science department. The IMD has huge data about climatology as well as atmospheric conditions. With the help of students and experts from IISER working on data science, it could be utilised to prepare different applications as well as data sets. Similarly, there are a few other areas of work we are looking forward to exploring together.

“The department will mentor IISER students and participate in their training and workshops in areas of weather understanding. It also extended its support for issuing weather forecasts to researchers planning to conduct fieldwork in remote areas.”

Apart from research, IISER holds various activities to educate communities on understanding of science. It will also help the IMD in outreach programmes planned to create awareness on weather conditions.