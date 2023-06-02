Pune records 56% excess pre-monsoon rainfall

The month-by-month rainfall statistics by India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed 56% excess rainfall in Pune city from March 1 to May 31 this year. The weather department recorded the highest pre-monsoon rainfall in April at 37mm, whereas 19.4mm and 9.7 mm rainfall was recorded in May and March respectively.

Pune is one of the three districts in Central Maharashtra that received the excess pre-monsoon rainfall this year, followed by Nashik ( 50%) and Ahmednagar (48%). (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, which is the regional branch of IMD, released the pre-monsoon rainfall data.

As per the data, from March to May, the Vidarbha sub-division and some districts in the Marathwada sub-division of IMD received large excess rainfall. While three districts from Central Maharashtra and one from the Marathwada sub-division received excess rainfall.

Pune is one of the three districts in Central Maharashtra that received the excess pre-monsoon rainfall this year, followed by Nashik ( 50%) and Ahmednagar (48%).

The data also showed that at least five districts from Konkan, Goa, and Central Maharashtra sub-divisions experienced rainfall deficiency between 24% and 53%. While Satara, Beed, and Nanded divisions received normal pre-monsoon rainfall, Jalna and Hingoli districts from the Marathwada sub-division experienced large rainfall deficiency in summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the rainfall activity in summer this year, Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “This year, there was a constant situation consisting of a trough line or wind discontinuity over the Maharashtra region. Moreover, heavy moisture incursion was there from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The moisture level was almost double its normal level. Under the influence of these systems, a higher number of rainy days has been experienced, which resulted in excess rainfall, especially in March and April in many districts of the state.”

Cyclone Mocha formed in mid-May in the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone absorbed moisture from the state, resulting in moisture deposition and an increased temperature in the state for a while. However, after the landfall of the cyclone, a moisture incursion occurred in the state, and the western disturbances in the last week resulted in light to moderate rainfall in some districts. However, the amount was less compared to the monthly departure, because of which some districts from Marathwada and Central Maharashtra experienced rainfall deficiency in May, said IMD officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Large excess rainfall likely to affect the monsoon in Vidarbha

Vidarbha is a landlocked area, and to receive good rainfall in this area, heat is necessary. However, this year, many districts in Vidarbha have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall during summer. The temperature was also at the normal level for a long time. This will affect the monsoon rainfall in the Vidarbha region, said scientists for the Regional Meteorological Centre, (RMC) Nagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON