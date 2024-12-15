Important to nurture reading culture among youngsters: Fadnavis

PUNE Marathi language has the status of classical language, and it is our responsibility to nurture the reading culture among the young and old alike, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of the Pune Book Festival 2024 at Fergusson College on Saturday. The event will continue till December 22. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Pune Book Festival 2024 at Fergusson College on Saturday. (HT)

“More than four and a half lakh people read books during the event. We will extend the book reading program at pan Maharashtra level,” he said.

Yuvraj Malik, NBT officer, said, Pune will have the second biggest office of National Book Trust after Delhi which will have a digital audio library, free book reading facility and free auditorium for book publication, said

“The digital audio library will help to create a reading culture among youngsters,” he said.

‘We will speak with railways and find a solution”: Fadnavis on Dadar temple issue

Amid controversy over a removal notice to a temple in Mumbai’s Dadar area, Fadnavis said that the state government will hold discussions with the railways to find a solution to the issue.

“The court’s order had categorised temples, and as per that order, old temple structures can be regularized. We will speak with the railway administration and try to find a solution to this issue. Whatever we can do within the rules to regularize the structure, we will do,” he said.

The Central Railway had recently issued a notice to the temple committee for the removal of the temple structure, saying that it was coming in the way of the proposed expansion of the Dadar railway station.