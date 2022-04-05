In 2 yrs, 48K mask-less Punekars penalised, ₹1.90 crore fine collected
PUNE In the past two years, the city has penalised over 48,000 people who flouted Covid-19 mask norms, and have collected ₹1.90 crore in fines.Usage of masks was imposed as an effective means of containing the spread of the infection of Covid-19. The state government recently passed an order making masks voluntary which was mandatory earlier.
Data on the face mask mandate for Punekars, imposed in April 2020 and lifted this past Saturday, shows that citizens flouted the mask mandate during all Covid waves, and were often seen without masks after cases receded, before rising again.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer, PMC said, “Since the state government’s instructions on making masks voluntary the penalty action has been stopped. but imposing such restrictive and strict actions was the need of the hour during the pandemic. Masks were proven to be effective in cutting down the spread of the infection multifolds. Even when a person was isolated at home, wearing masks ensured that the infection did not spread to other family members. By penalising a few people we ensured that most of the citizens do wear masks which eventually did help us prevent the spread to a large population.”
In the past two years, since the pandemic began, the civic body penalised 48,629 offenders and collected of ₹1.90 crore fine. These penalties also include those who were penalised for spitting on the road. The highest imposed penalty during the pandemic for these two offences went up to as high as ₹1,000, according to state department officials.
In the beginning days of the pandemic, the then civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad had said, “Masks are the most effective means of isolation as it restricts the spread from one individual to another and in public places even a suspected patients is 90 times less likely to spread the infection if he or she wears a mask compared to the person who is not wearing a mask.”
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics