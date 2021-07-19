In my opinion: Why schools must not reopen without safety norms in place

A lot of people around the world have lost a lot to the coronavirus pandemic since its beginning. Many individuals lost their loved ones, relatives, friends, parents, and offspring. Millions have lost their jobs, their businesses and countless others have taken to the streets. But, the children suffered a big shock during this period; they lost their sweet childhood.

The schools in Maharashtra closed on March 10, 2020. National lockdowns began on March 25. Accordingly, examinations up to Class 9 were cancelled and examinations for the Class 10 and 12 were postponed indefinitely again and again. For all the children there was no school, no going out because of the lockdown, no play, no fresh air, no visits to friend’s place, no birthday celebrations, and no enjoyment during last 14 months.

Some of the schools in small and big cities started online; however, many students of the lower-middle-class parents, children from rural areas, villages and remote places could not relish the virtual classes for the want of internet and mobiles or laptops. In many parts of our state, the Internet and power needed for work is not available, so getting these facilities for modern means of education was out of the question.

Many parents want the schools to reopen right away. The Department of Education is not sure what to do. The government should consider the following important points with respect to the reopening of schools.

1. Corona is a medical disease and to control it, the crowded places are asked to be shut down in the very beginning. It is a medical option to limit the spread of the disease and has been followed all over the world in this outbreak. For this reason, schools were closed in March 2020. Thus, when schools are re-opened, the decision should only be made after taking into account the related medical facts.

2. Currently the second wave of corona is receding, but not completely. Its downward chart has flattened out.

3. A third wave of corona is on the horizon, as the government frequently reports. It is also claimed that children will be most affected in wave three.

Considering these three things, re-opening schools in the current situation will be like sacrificing the younger generation to the devil. In some European countries, schools were opened but had to be closed again because of the large number of children affected.

Given all these facts, we would have to wait at least another six months to re-open the schools. It would be preferable for school activities to begin in the middle of January 2022.

A large number of parents believe that a loss of a year and a half of their children’s education will have an impact on their future. These parents should realize that a six-month period is a small sacrifice compared to the risk of Corona and the serious consequences thereafter.

Corona is a world-wide catastrophe, like a world war. Would you send your children to school if the bombing continues in your hometown? The only difference between the current corona situation and the World War is that there are no bombs on the side of the road in the pandemic. However, the corona infection that occurs is more severe and dangerous to children’s lives.

Planning should encompass the following:

Vaccination

Vaccination is the only way to keep children safe from coronavirus infection. No vaccine currently exists for children under the age of 18. Covaxin and Zycov (Zydus Cadila) vaccines are being tested for children between the ages of 12 to 18 years. Novovax is one more company that is prepared to introduce vaccines for the 2-12 and 12-18 age group. Vaccines will likely be available for children beginning in September or October, after completion of related trials over the next two to three months.

According to 2021 statistics in Maharashtra, there are approximately 2.6 crore children under 18-years old. We may need 5.2 crore doses by December-January. If the campaign is planned properly to avoid mismanagement and political interference, we would be in a position to complete the vaccination before January 15.

With students, teachers and school staff need to be vaccinated during this period.

Prior to vaccination, there should be a meeting with parents explaining the importance of vaccination to their pupils. Vaccination must be carried out with parental consent on a national ‘consent form’. The Ministry of Education should make it clear that parents whose children are not vaccinated will not be allowed into school.

All children should be immunised free of charge and under medical supervision. If a student suffers from post-vaccination problems, there should be a predetermined arrangement of physicians, hospitals, and ambulances for treatment.

School should begin 15 days after the second dose of vaccine for all the students.

Sanitation of schools

Everything in the school must be sterilised before the school begins. The local government body should provide personnel and tools, chemicals, and medications required for disinfection. Everything in the school must be sterilized before school begins. The disinfection process needs to be repeated every few days; schools must pay attention to this.

Daily checkup

Every student should be checked for fever every day, before entering the premises. Sick children with fever, cold, and cough should be sent home. In pre-Corona schools, even sick children were forced to attend school. But from now on, the sick leave has to be permitted to the students.

Attendance

If the rules of social distancing are to be followed, the number of students in every classroom has to be reduced. If the class was of 50 students till last year, it should be now with only 25. This can be done with two or three shifts of the school.

Disinfection

It will be necessary to disinfect schools textbooks with UV rays.

Corona is still not under control completely. The waves will keep on appearing. The answer is every student must be vaccinated and the school environment should be made 100 percent safe. After that only, the doors should be reopened.

The writer is IMM past president, IMA, Maharashtra and a family physician