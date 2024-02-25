Incentive scheme to accelerate adoption of electric three-wheeler

To accelerate the shift towards environment-friendly urban transport, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has introduced an incentive scheme to encourage the use of electric three-wheeler in its jurisdiction. Owners of existing three-wheeler vehicles, procured after December 31, 2015, are eligible for incentives upon retrofitting their vehicles with certified electric conversion kits. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The scheme is designed to complement the existing e-auto incentive scheme and targets new and retrofit vehicles emphasising sustainability and reliability in urban mobility.

The scheme, effective for a year from its initiation, offers a substantial financial boost of ₹30,000 per vehicle, exclusively to individual owners. To encourage swift uptake, the first 1,000 applications post-retrofitment will be prioritised, with 750 slots earmarked for three-wheelers catering to passenger transport and 250 for urban freight three-wheeler.

Owners of existing three-wheeler vehicles, procured after December 31, 2015, are eligible for incentives upon retrofitting their vehicles with certified electric conversion kits. These kits, endorsed by entities like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) or the International Centre for Automation Technology (iCAT), ensure compliance with standards.

Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “We are redefining urban transport for a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow. The initiative will mark a significant stride towards realising our vision of a cleaner, greener city.”

As per officials, applicants are required to complete an online form available on the PCMC website and subsequently submit a physical copy along with requisite documents at designated drop-off locations. Upon verification, the administration will facilitate disbursement directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. However, stringent measures are in place to deter fraudulent practices. Applicants will receive a unique identification number to monitor the progress of their submissions for accountability and accessibility.