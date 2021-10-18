Increase in liquor sales in Pune as compared to 2020: Excise department data

PUNE With bars and restaurants now allowed to stay open till 11pm in the city, the sale and consumption liquor has seen a revival.

Data released by the state excise department pegs the increase in Pune district at 19% as compared to the first 10 months of 2020.

The state excise department said that sale and consumption of beer has seen an 18% increase over 2020.

“There is a good demand for IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) and wine, which was not so much in 2020. The average IFML sold in 2020-21 was 12,588,617 litres, while we see an increase to 14,970,326 litres in 2021-2022 (from April until September). Similarly, wine consumption and buying has also gone up where in 2020-21 it was around 500,992 litres and in 2021-22, it is 596,571 litres. Beer of all sorts, mild, strong and craft included have seen an 18% increase with 2021-22 at 13,093,284 litres as compared to 11,070,957 litres in 2020-21,” said Santosh Zagade, superintendent, state excise department.

Karan Bhandari of Talli, said,” There has been a slight increase in sale of liquor, between 10% to 15% post the extended deadlines. Sales are yet to pick up on weekdays where people tend to come for early lunches.”

Zagade also said that country liquor though has seen a 16% increase with more people opting for beer and wine. “The sales show a good revival from the pandemic, which is because of extended deadlines and things returning to normalcy,” he added.

Restaurants renew licences

As per the state excise department, eveysingle restaurant and bar on their record has renewed the liquor licence for 2021-22.

According to the excise department, Pune district had 2,792 restaurants and bars (including night clubs) before the pandemic. Until August 2020, only 1,886 had renewed their licences, but now, the balance have renewed as well.

Karan Shewale, of The Linkin Barrel, said, “I have renewed my licence but still haven’t got a freehand over the time limit, which is creating a problem as patrons tend to walk in late.”

According to Zagade, Although Covid affected the running of bars and restaurants, allowing these establishments to be open till 11pm has helped. “Across all types of bars a total of 2,792 registered licences in the district have been renewed.”

He added, “We also rejected 336 licenses which had come for renewals and 61 licenses have been submitted for surrender or cancelation due to unforeseen circumstances.”