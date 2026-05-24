India will become world’s top arms exporter in 25-30 years: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India would emerge as the world’s largest arms exporter in the next 25 to 30 years as the country strengthens indigenous defence manufacturing and expands private sector participation.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan were among those present at the event. (HT)

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Singh was addressing a gathering at Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district after inaugurating a defence manufacturing complex set up by Nibe Limited at the local industrial estate. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan were among those present at the event.

The facility will manufacture advanced artillery systems, missiles, rocket systems, drones and space technologies. Singh also flagged off the country’s first 300-km universal rocket launching system, ‘Suryastra’.

“The role of the private sector in defence manufacturing after Independence was negligible, with ordnance factories carrying most of the responsibility. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government realised it was essential to involve the private sector through initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that private companies currently contribute 25-30% of India’s defence manufacturing requirements, and their share is expected to rise to 50% in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that private companies currently contribute 25-30% of India’s defence manufacturing requirements, and their share is expected to rise to 50% in the coming years. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Singh, the Centre has prepared a positive indigenisation list comprising nearly 5,000 defence items that are now being manufactured domestically under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

“The private sector is producing state-of-the-art arms and ammunition. It is efficient, willing to take risks and actively engaged in research and development. The government is promoting indigenous manufacturing so that India becomes self-reliant and emerges as a global leader in munitions and automated technologies,” he said.

Referring to evolving warfare trends, Singh said future wars would be determined less by troop numbers and more by technological capability, advanced weaponry and automation.

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“We are witnessing this in the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. India, too, demonstrated its strength during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The defence minister said India cannot remain dependent on foreign countries for defence equipment as it would put both the economy and national security at risk.

“Defence manufacturing is crucial not only during war, but also for peace, development and economic resilience,” he added.

Singh said recent reforms, including the corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Boards, were aimed at making defence production more transparent, modern, competitive and efficient.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis told reporters that the Union defence ministry has approved the state government’s proposal to establish four defence corridors in Maharashtra at Nagpur, Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nashik.

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“The state government had sent a proposal to the Prime Minister and the Union defence minister for these four defence corridors. Rajnath Singh informed today that the proposal has received clearance from the ministry and will now be placed before the Union Cabinet for final approval,” Fadnavis said.