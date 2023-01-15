Home / Cities / Pune News / Indian Army obtains IPR of combat uniform to prevent sale in open market

Indian Army obtains IPR of combat uniform to prevent sale in open market

pune news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:31 PM IST

The Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress

The Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress (HT PHOTO)
The Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress (HT PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Indian Army has obtained Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the design and camouflage pattern of its newly introduced Camouflage Pattern Dress. The improved combat uniform was unveiled by the Chief of Army Staff during Army Day 2022.

The copyright of the design is with the Indian Army for 10 years extendable by another five years. This has been done to prevent unauthorised vendors from manufacturing and selling the combat pattern dress in the open market as it was posing a serious security threat for the Indian Army and the nation as a whole. As per orders on the subject, these uniforms will only be sold in the Unit Run Canteens of the Indian Army. Due to this IPR, the Indian Army now possesses exclusive rights to the design and can file a legal suit against any design infringement and unauthorized reproduction of this design, the Southern Command states in its release.

In collaboration with the civil authorities and police, HQ Southern Command has proactively disseminated the above information to all the vendors in not only Maharashtra but all states under its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out