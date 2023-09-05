News / Cities / Pune News / Indian Army pays tribute to Pune soldier

Indian Army pays tribute to Pune soldier

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 11:33 PM IST

The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Havildar Dilip Ozarkar, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, who died in a road accident on September 3 while hauling Artillery Guns near Leh

PUNE: The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Havildar Dilip Ozarkar, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, who died in a road accident on September 3 while hauling Artillery Guns near Leh.

The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Havildar Dilip Ozarkar, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, who died in a road accident on September 3 while hauling Artillery Guns near Leh. (HT)
The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Havildar Dilip Ozarkar, a resident of Bhavani Peth in Pune, who died in a road accident on September 3 while hauling Artillery Guns near Leh. (HT)

On Monday, the soldier’s mortal remains were flown to Pune, where top Army commanders lay wreaths in his respect. Ozarkar’s final rites were performed at Bhawani Peth after a guard of honour.

Ozarkar joined the Armed Forces in 2004 and was serving with 94 Medium Regiment of the Regiment of Artillery. He is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out