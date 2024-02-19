Indian Navy committed to self-reliance by 2047, says Admiral R Hari Kumar

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Monday, praised the role of Indian industry for helping achieve the Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance) goal in defence sector by 2047. He was speaking at the inauguration of the manufacturing plant Nibe Defence and Aerospace Limited at Chakan, near Pune, where Union minister of state for defence, Ajay Bhatt and Maharashtra minister for industries Uday Samant were also present. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar (second from left), along with other dignitaries during an event in Pune. (SOURCED)

A fully automated facility has the ability to make a weapon-grade equipment for ships, airframes, weapon systems on board ships or submarines and torpedo tubes.

He said facilities such as this will help India become self-reliant in manufacturing of defence equipment Nibe Industries has been working on multiple projects, including canisters for vertical missile launchers, road-mobile launchers for missile systems, and launchers for Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems

The navy chief emphasised that for achieving the goals of self-reliance, it would require help from the private industry and in that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) so that the country manufactures critical defence parts including weapons and will not be held hostage to imports.

“We can achieve Atma Nirbharta even before 2047 through self-reliance, strengthening and supporting industrial ecosystems engaging MSME’s,” he said.

“If you want to make defence equipment in the country, then you need the equipment and the machines. This is a fully automated facility and it will make a substantial difference in the ability to make weapon-grade equipment for ships, airframes, weapon systems on board ships or submarines, torpedo tubes and anything which requires very high precision,” said he added.

When asked about the challenge of piracy issues in the Indo-Pacific region, the navy chief said that the navy co-operates with friendly foreign nations.

“Right now we largely keep information exchange with them. We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean region and we are not going to permit anybody to disrupt the security, stability and safety in this region. Three to four ships have been deployed off Somalia to teach a hard lesson to anybody who engages in piracy and now allow it to happen. The government has promulgated the anti-piracy act 2022 which has helped the navy to effectively deal with the issue of piracy,” he said.

The navy chief further explained that the navy is also undertaking an anti drone operation in north Arabian Sea and Red Sea.

“Our role is to protect our countrymen and any other nationality who is in distress. We believe in helping anyone on the seas who is in distress,” he said.