India’s first aluminium body coaches make way for Pune Metro

India first light-weight, aluminium-body coaches made for Metro train was flagged off for Maha-Metro’s Pune project at an event held at Kolkata on Saturday.

The first aluminium body metro cars manufactured in India under the Make in India policy of the government are energy efficient, sustainable, of longer life and requires very low maintenance.

Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and chairman, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said that a new eco-system is being developed in the country because of metro projects in the country.

“Manufacture of such a train is a big step towards Make in India concept. Ten years back, such a decision couldn’t even be thought,” he said at the event.

Maha-Metro has started Metro train service on two routes in Pune - 12km stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College.

According to officials, Maha-Metro has placed an order for 34 trains each with three-car compositions (total 102 cars), manufactured by Consortium of TWL India and TFA Italy for Pune Metro service.

The first two trains have arrived from (Titagarh Firema) TFA Italy and the remaining trains are being manufactured in India at TWL factory, Kolkata.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, MD, Maha Metro said, “The state government has given extensive cooperation in executing Metro projects.”

The three-car composition has a total passenger carrying capacity of approximately 978 (driving motor car-315, trailer car-348) and seating capacity of 140 (driving motor car-44, trailer car-52 (including 2 wheelchairs).

Jaydeep, officer on special duty (OSD), MoHUA, said the use of aluminium coach was a major achievement for mass rapid transit system projects in the country.