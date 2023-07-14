City hospital performs mechanical thrombectomy on stroke patient

Pune: India’s first documented case to remove blood clot from blocked coronary artery of a heart attack patient using suction catheter was performed at a hospital in the city. The 10-minute medical procedure is a significant advancement in heart disease treatment.

The patient was discharged on the third day after the procedure and has now fully recovered. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital at Deccan carried out the 10-minute medical procedure on a 62-year-old local patient on May 18. In the procedure, catheter is guided to the blocked area of the artery and a special vacuum pump suctions out the clot resulting in a significant improvement in blood flow through the heart muscle as indicated by the myocardial blush grade (MBG). The patient was discharged on the third day after the procedure and has now fully recovered.

Dr Abhijeet Palshikar, director, cardiology, Sahydari Hospitals and medical team performed the procedure called mechanical thrombectomy.

Traditionally, a syringe and catheter were used for suction of clot.

Dr Palshikar said, “The use of the suction catheter in this case is a significant achievement in heart disease treatment. Suction catheter was used for the first time in India to treat coronary embolism. Previously, this device has been used to treat pulmonary embolism, peripheral embolism, and cerebral embolism. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and allows patients to avoid the use of metallic stents throughout their lifetime.”

