PUNE: India’s first underwater warship museum takes shape as INS Guldar successfully submerged off Sindhudurg coast

After repeated delays last year due to heightened security alerts during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, the decommissioned Indian Navy vessel, INS Guldar, was finally successfully submerged off the Vijaydurg coast in Sindhudurg district Tuesday evening; paving the way for development of India’s first underwater warship museum and artificial coral reef project, and one of Asia’s largest marine tourism initiatives of its kind.

Led by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the ambitious project aims to transform the retired naval warship into an underwater museum, scuba diving attraction, and artificial reef ecosystem. It is expected to promote marine tourism, preserve naval heritage, and generate livelihood opportunities for local coastal communities.

INS Guldar, which served the Indian Navy for nearly four decades, was formally decommissioned on January 12, 2024. Instead of being dismantled, the vessel was repurposed for the underwater museum project, and the Indian Navy formally handed it over to the MTDC in February 2025 following a proposal inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for promoting heritage tourism and sustainable coastal development. Subsequently, the engineless warship was tugged to the Vijaydurg coast. Extensive cleaning and preparation work was then undertaken before the final, controlled sinking operation.

“The warship was brought to Vijaydurg port, and completely cleaned and environmentally prepared before being submerged in a controlled manner. Transforming decommissioned naval ships into underwater museums and artificial coral reefs helps preserve their legacy for future generations. Every such vessel carries stories of courage, sacrifice and the service of naval personnel, and this initiative will help keep those stories alive,” said MTDC managing director Nilesh Gathne.

Deepak Harne, MTDC regional manager, said, “The project has been executed in multiple phases. After the vessel was transferred from the Navy to the MTDC, it was transported with the help of tugboats to the Sindhudurg coast near Vijaydurg and anchored there. We then carried out extensive cleaning and environmental decontamination to remove hazardous material before preparing the ship for controlled submersion.”

The controlled sinking operation began on Monday, May 18, but officials faced difficulties after the vessel tilted during the submerging process, delaying the final operation. After technical adjustments and monitoring by commercial divers and experts, the ship was finally submerged successfully near the Niwati lighthouse in the Arabian Sea Tuesday evening at a depth of around 20 to 22 metres below sea level.

Harne said, “The sinking process started on May 18. However, there were technical challenges after the vessel tilted during the operation. The process was carefully monitored and completed successfully Tuesday evening. The warship has now settled underwater at the designated depth and will eventually become accessible to tourists, researchers and scuba diving enthusiasts through guided underwater tours.”

MTDC officials said that the submerged vessel is expected to gradually develop into a thriving artificial reef ecosystem within a year. Coral formations, marine vegetation, colourful fish species, sponges and other aquatic life are expected to flourish around the structure, turning the site into a major attraction for marine biodiversity and underwater adventure tourism.

Harne said, “Local scuba divers will be trained and employed as guides for visitors, while new educational opportunities such as ‘dive master’ certification courses are also expected to create jobs and skills’ development opportunities for local youth. Efforts are also underway to register the initiative in the Limca Book of Records.”

Clarifying the Indian Navy’s role in the project, defence PRO Mumbai Mehul Karnik said that the Navy’s involvement ended after the formal handover of the vessel. “Last year, the Navy handed over the warship to the MTDC. The engine had already been removed before the handover. While the Navy provided some technical guidance, there was no further involvement in commercial operations after the transfer process was completed,” Karnik said.

“There are specific openings on the lower side of the vessel which can be operated to allow controlled flooding, enabling the ship to sink in a planned manner. The execution of the operation was entirely handled by the MTDC and commercial experts,” Karnik said.

The underwater museum is expected to open to visitors within six to seven months after marine conditions stabilise around the submerged vessel.

Pune-based tourist Mandar Dhumke, who was visiting Vijaydurg, said that the project could place Maharashtra on the global scuba tourism map. “I have seen underwater museums in videos from foreign countries, but witnessing something like this in Maharashtra will be truly special. It will attract tourists from across India and abroad, and give people a chance to explore marine life and naval history together,” Dhumke said.