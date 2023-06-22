India’s teaching, research methods being adopted globally: Dharmendra Pradhan

India’s new model of education is being adopted by several countries across the globe, and now they are even planning to start IITs, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

One of these boot camps was inaugurated by Pradhan at the College Of Engineering Pune Technological University. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) launched the “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamps” at six locations in the city on Thursday. One of these boot camps was inaugurated by Pradhan at the College Of Engineering Pune Technological University.

During the event, Pradhan said, “From the first industrial revolution we have now reached the fourth industrial revolution. India did not stand much chance in the first three revolutions, but India is leading in the fourth revolution. A buyer of rotten wheat from America, India is now supplying medicines to the world. India is gaining leadership in the field of knowledge and its educational methods are gaining world recognition,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India’s teaching and research methods are being adopted globally. Quality cost-effective products should be developed for this,” he said.

Pradhan appealed to students, professors, researchers and entrepreneurs to come together and create a Pune model of wealth creation

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, Union higher education secretary K Sanjay Murthy, president, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) T G Sitharaman, vice-president Abhay Jere, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) president Anil Sahasrabuddhe, vice-chancellor of the COEP university Sudhir Agashe, and others were present for the event.