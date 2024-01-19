IndiGo flight delayed by 3 hrs after pilot refuses to fly aircraft on getting news of grandma’s death

Pune: A Patna-Pune Indigo flight 6E-126 standing ready at the Patna airport with 162 passengers got delayed by three hours on Wednesday after the pilot refused to fly the aircraft after getting the news of his grandmother’s demise. Patna-Pune Indigo flight 6E-126 standing ready at the Patna airport with 162 passengers got delayed by three hours on Wednesday after pilot refused to fly the aircraft after getting the news of his grandmother’s demise. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The crew were waiting for the pilot who was about to board the aircraft when he received the news about his grandmother’s death. He told the airline officials that he was mentally not stable to fly the plane.

After the pilot refused to fly, Indigo airline officials immediately brought the plane back to the parking bay to clear the runway for other flights. Later, a pilot from Delhi was arranged by flight, who flew the plane.

According to the Patna airport authorities, flight number 6E-126 flying between Patna and Pune scheduled at around 1.25 pm, took off at around 4.41 pm.

The airline said such delays are beyond its control.

In response to the passengers’ query and disappointment, Indigo Airlines stated, “We regret the inconvenience and assure you that it is never our intent to disrupt the travel plans of our flyers. However, at times, due to certain operational reasons, such delays are beyond the control of the airline. We look forward to your kind understanding.”

Manish Kumar, a passenger who travelled on the flight posted on ‘X’ saying, “Totally unprofessional manner by Indigo as it has delayed flight 6e126 and told that pilot is not available. This all has done after boarding is done. Boarding done at around 1300 hrs and now flight is going to take off by 1630 hrs at Patna for Pune (sic).”