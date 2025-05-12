Indo-Pak tensions, early onset of monsoon delay marine museum project in Sindhudurg

India’s first marine (underwater) museum and artificial reef project slated to come up in Sindhudurg district under the supervision of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will be delayed due to the ongoing geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan and the early onset of the southwest monsoon as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Globally, sinking decommissioned vessels to create artificial reefs has emerged as a widely accepted practice, offering dual benefits. This approach is not only ecologically sustainable but also economically viable, providing a responsible solution for repurposing retired ships while promoting marine biodiversity. (HT PHOTO)

Globally, sinking decommissioned vessels to create artificial reefs has emerged as a widely accepted practice, offering dual benefits. This approach is not only ecologically sustainable but also economically viable, providing a responsible solution for repurposing retired ships while promoting marine biodiversity. This practice also helps in preserving the historical legacy of the ship/vessel.

Borrowing a leaf from this and in a bid to encourage marine tourism in Maharashtra, the MTDC came up with the ambitious project of a marine (underwater) museum – the first such museum in the country.

In February this year, the MTDC acquired INS Guldar – a naval warship retired in January 2024 after serving the Indian Navy for 40 years. Thereafter, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the marine museum project would be completed in 100 days and an action plan for the same was prepared by the MTDC. The project was planned in a phased manner, and the fourth phase of the project was to take place on Sunday, May 11 wherein the retired warship was to be submerged in seawaters off the Sindhudurg coast at a depth of 20 to 22 metres. Furthermore, various sections were to be developed for fish and other aquatic animals, and a separate section was planned for coral walls. Moreover, a formal ceremony was planned by the MTDC on this occasion to be attended by the chief minister.

Due to the ongoing geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan however, the state and even more so its coastal areas have been placed on high alert. As such, sinking of the retired warship in the sea off the Sindhudurg coast could not be carried out and the ceremony had to be called off. Furthermore, with the IMD forecast of the southwest monsoon arriving in Kerala early on May 27, fishermen in coastal areas have been warned against setting sail after May 20. Due to all this, the fourth phase of the marine museum project has been delayed. A senior official from MTDC said that commencement of the fourth phase of the marine museum project is likely to be delayed and that the MTDC is now considering whether to dock the ship in a nearby dockyard or anchor and safeguard it at its existing place.

Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC, said, “As part of the fourth phase, the warship will be submerged in seawater where the museum is planned. As the ceremony was cancelled on May 11, the warship is currently anchored in Vijaydurg. The ceremony is unlikely to take place anytime soon. Moreover, the fishing community and the marine tourism institutions are instructed to avoid entering the sea after May 20 as the weather conditions are likely to become unpredictable.”

“The warship has to be tugged from the area where it is anchored to the area where it will be submerged for which we need to cross two estuaries which is risky given the weather forecast. Hence, MTDC is now considering other options for the warship. MTDC is considering docking the ship safely in a nearby dockyard or safeguarding it at its current location. The decision on the same is yet to be taken,” Harne said.

The marine museum project is now most likely to commence after the monsoon season.

The project

In January 2024, INS Guldar, a naval warship was retired after serving in the Indian Navy for 40 years. The warship was handed over to MTDC in February 2025 for the marine museum project, which was the first phase of the entire project. In the second phase, the engineless warship was tugged to the shore of Vijaydurg area in Sindhudurg district. In the third phase, the warship was cleaned thoroughly to prepare it for the museum setup. In the fourth phase, the warship was to be submerged in sea water at a depth of 20 to 22 metres. Also, various sections were to be developed for fish and other aquatic animals. A separate section was planned for coral walls. Following this, a fifth phase was to be launched which included training for scuba diving guides, commissioning of special tourist boats etc. The museum was expected to be opened for tourists six to seven months after the warship was submerged. With this project, the MTDC intends to create a record in the Lincoln Book of Records. Moreover, the project also aims to create awareness about marine ecosystems by providing a first-hand experience of marine ecosystems at this museum.