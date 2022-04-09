Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Indrayani Medicity will boost health services in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Indrayani Medicity which has been proposed in the state budget 2022-23 will help to provide the best medical facility to residents of the district and state, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday
Ajit Pawar also appreciated the efforts taken by Zilla Parishad employees during the pandemic. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 07:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pawar was speaking at Zilla Parishad while launching various other initiatives in Pune.

Pawar said, “MP Amol Kolhe proposed the concept of Medicity in the Pune district near Chakan. As a finance minister, I had given a nod to it and made budgetary provisions for the same. People will get all the medical facilities under a single umbrella.”

Pawar also appreciated the efforts taken by Zilla Parishad employees during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pawar was present at Mulshi taluka on Saturday morning. He said, “As rapid urbanisation is underway, water demand is increasing day by day. By considering that state government will give nod for new water scheme for Mulshi taluka.”

