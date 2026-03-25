‘Influential’ in-laws denied bail in dowry torture case

A sessions court in Pune on Monday rejected the bail plea of Anil Kisan Lokhande and Suwarna Anil Lokhande, the father-in-law and mother-in-law of a 26-year-old pharmacist who has accused them of sustained dowry harassment and physical torture. The case is further aggravated by allegations of a forced miscarriage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Rejecting the application, special judge (POCSO) SS Saste observed that the allegations are “grave and serious” and that the “specific role” attributed to the applicants sets the case apart from routine matrimonial disputes where relatives are often implicated through general accusations.

According to the prosecution, the victim’s family spent nearly ₹2.3 crore on the wedding and engagement ceremonies. Despite this, the accused allegedly demanded an additional 100 tolas of gold and a luxury car. The FIR details multiple instances of abuse, including an allegation that the mother-in-law forcibly burnt the victim’s hand on a hot frying pan. The complainant has also accused the father-in-law of inappropriate physical conduct after her husband deserted her.

The case is further aggravated by allegations of a forced miscarriage. The victim alleged that her husband administered medication under the pretext of treating chikungunya, which led to the loss of her pregnancy.

While the defence argued that the complaint was fabricated following a failed matrimonial settlement, the court noted that investigation material — including WhatsApp chats indicating ill-treatment and photographs of injuries — lends prima facie support to the prosecution’s claims.

The court also took note of the stage of the probe, observing that the investigation is still at a premature stage. Police are yet to recover a licenced pistol allegedly used to threaten the victim, as well as 45 tolas of gold.

The accused had earlier approached the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, but were unsuccessful.

Observing that Anil is a director of a sugar factory and is allegedly close to a ruling party MLA, the court said there is a possibility of the accused influencing or pressuring witnesses if released on bail.