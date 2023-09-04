Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Leopard injured in road accident at Dive Ghat

Leopard injured in road accident at Dive Ghat

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2023 12:33 AM IST

A leopard was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Pune-Pandharpur road. The leopard ran into the forest and a search operation has been initiated.

A leopard was injured after being hit by a moving vehicle at Dive Ghat on Pune-Pandharpur road on Sunday.

A leopard was injured after being hit by a moving vehicle at Dive Ghat on Pune-Pandharpur road on Sunday.

A video of the injured leopard laying on the road went viral on various social media platforms, which was later confirmed by the Pune city police.

Dattatrya Chavan, senior inspector at Loni Kalbhor police station said, “Yes, incident of leopard accident was reported at around 11:00 am on Sunday. Leopard was injured in the accident and was seen laying on the road for some time. Later, he ran into the dense forest in Dive ghat.’’

After the incident, a team of forest department immediately rushed to the spot, however, since the leopard ventured back into the woods, a search operation has been initiated.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest said, “The leopard got hit by a vehicle, after the incident, he ran away in the valley area. Our team has initiated a search and rescue operation, but the leopard has not been traced yet. The forest department will take help of thermal drone camera to search the animal during night hours.’’

