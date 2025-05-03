Installation of HSRPs in Pune sees slow progress

Despite insistence from the state transport department and an extended deadline of June 30, the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) in Pune is progressing at a sluggish pace with only 140,679 vehicle owners having successfully installed new plates under the jurisdiction of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and only 274,336 appointments having been booked for installation as of April 30 this year. With only 125 authorised centres in the district currently designated to carry out HSRP installation, experts are of the view that it may take up to a year to complete the process unless the number of authorised centres and workforce size is significantly increased. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The number is significantly lower as compared to the estimated 25 lakh vehicles registered in Pune district that need to comply with the HSRP mandate. Both officials and citizens are concerned about the slow pace and limited infrastructure in place for carrying out the massive exercise.

With only 125 authorised centres in the district currently designated to carry out HSRP installation, experts are of the view that it may take up to a year to complete the process unless the number of authorised centres and workforce size is significantly increased. Citizens are voicing frustration at delays, logistical hurdles and limited availability of time slots for HSRP installation.

Rohit Solanki, a resident of Kothrud and owner of a two-wheeler, said, “I booked my appointment two weeks ago and got a slot only in the third week of May. When I went to the centre, I had to wait for over three hours in the sun. There aren’t enough centres for the number of vehicles in the city. If they want us all to comply, they need to ramp up capacity.”

Meenal Deshpande, who recently got an HSRP for her car at a centre in Hadapsar echoed similar concerns. “The process is smooth once you are at the centre but getting an appointment is a challenge. Many elderly people or those who are not tech-savvy are struggling with the online booking system. The RTO should have considered these aspects before rolling out such a large-scale mandate,” Deshpande said.

Swapnil Bhosale, Pune RTO deputy regional transport officer, said, “We understand the concerns raised by citizens as there are many vehicles in Pune that need HSRPs. We are working with the authorised vendors to increase installation capacity. More centres are being proposed and we are urging vehicle owners not to wait until the last minute to book their appointments. The extension till June 30 was granted keeping in mind the logistical realities.”

The HSRPs, which come with tamper-proof features and a unique laser code, are intended to enhance vehicle security and curb vehicle-related crimes. The transport department has mandated the installation of these plates for all vehicles registered before April 2019. With the current pace of progress, the pressure is mounting on authorities to speed up implementation, and on vehicle owners to act promptly to avoid last-minute rush and potential penalties. As the June 30 deadline looms large, both infrastructure and awareness will be key for ensuring compliance.