Institutional quarantine compulsory for patients living in smaller homes: experts

Following experts recommending making institutional quarantine compulsory for those living in smaller homes, including a one BHK apartment, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday issued instructions to civic commissioners and collector to ensure that the recommendations are implemented. State advisors have recommended this measure to avoid the spread of infection within family members.

Based on the recommendation given by Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid19 advisor to the state government that institutional quarantine must be compulsory for all those living in smaller spaces where they have shared bathroom and toilets deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “Dr Salunkhe following his two days visit to Sangli found that people living in shared space like a one bhk where they have to share toilets, bathroom and a wash basin are found to be infecting other family members. While those who live in large apartments like two or three bhk flats and have a separate toilet or bathroom can isolate the patient properly, for those who cannot I have issued instructions to the civic commissioners and district collector to ensure that they are institutionally quarantined.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been shutting down its covid care centers which were reserved for asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms Covid19 patients as the number of active caseload has been going down.

As of now Pune district has over 9,632 active Covid19 patients of which 4,250 patients are isolated at home which is 44 per cent of the active patients as per the information from the district information office. As of Friday, Pune district has 219 covid care centers reserved for asymptomatic Covid19 patients or those with mild symptoms out of these PMC has 63 CCC’s, PCMC has 55 and Pune rural has the highest with 101 CCCs.