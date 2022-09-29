Intense rain spells in Pune likely to continue till Oct 4: IMD

After two brief but intense rain spells lashed Pune city on Thursday, Shivajinagar reported 26.5 mm rainfall till 9:30 pm as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, Chinchwad reported 4 mm, Pashan 1.6 mm, and Magarpatta 1 mm rainfall the same day. Whereas Lohegaon and Lavale reported no rainfall, according to the IMD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the bouts were brief but intense, the roads were waterlogged, with traffic congestion at Fergusson college Road, JM Road and University Road. There was no major incident of tree fall or waterlogging in housing societies, as per the fire brigade department.

According to weather officials, rainfall activity across Pune and Maharashtra is likely to pick up from September 30. Intense spells of rain followed by lightning and thunderstorms are likely.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that intense spells of rain are likely to continue till October 4.

“Generally cloudy sky with one or two intense spells, light to moderate rain is very likely in the city till October 4. The day temperature is also likely to be around 30 to 28 degree Celsius during this time,” Kashyapi said, adding that the night temperature may be around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius. “In Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and central Maharashtra, isolated rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms is likely till October 2,” Kashyapi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per weather department officials, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from entire Punjab and Chandigarh, some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, entire Delhi and some more parts of Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon is now passing through Jammu, Una, Chandigarh, Karnal, Baghpat, Delhi, Alwar, Jodhpur and Nalia.