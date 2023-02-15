International cargo service continues to remain shut at Pune airport

Pune: The international cargo operations are shut at Pune International Airport from January 1, 2023, resulting in significant losses for international logistic service providers.

It was expected that service would resume in mid-January, but it has remained closed. Domestic cargo services are also partially operational, with Indigo and Spicejet providing service since January 1.

Other airlines have yet to be approved by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Instructions (BCAS).

“It is a matter of the airlines and if their licence is not valid then they have to reissue the licence from BCAS. The operation will resume once they obtain the licence, which has to be renewed every year,” said Santosh Dhoke, Director of Pune International Airport, on Wednesday.

“Air India and Go Air have asked for the licence and the BCAS team will visit once to check where airlines have made proper arrangements for cargo. If they find it acceptable, they will receive approval,” Dhoke added.

Airport authorities have not yet provided a timeline for the resumption of international cargo service.

Cargo movement at the airport increased by more than 44 per cent in 2018 compared to 2021, and by 5 per cent compared to 2019.

“No airlines are doing international cargo shipping from January 1, we are facing a lot of losses as we are not able to export fruit, flowers and vegetables to other countries. There has been no cargo shipping movement at Pune airport in the last one and a half months,” said a spokesperson of an international logistic service provider.

“Domestic cargo shipping is also suffering losses as only two airlines - Indigo and SpiceJet are providing services.

“As only two airlines are providing services, we are not able to supply more goods to other cities. If a few more airlines resume cargo service, it will be a huge help to us,” said Atiq Shaikh, the cargo service provider at Pune airport.

Cargo shipping is restricted in the current facility. Shipping will be simple once the new integrated cargo terminal is completed by March 31.

The new cargo terminal will have a 36,000-tonne capacity. The current cargo transportation capacity in Pune is 25,000 metric tonnes.

The Indian Air Force provided 1.7 acres of land to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in July 2022 for the construction of the integrated cargo terminal. It is expected to be completed by March 31 this year.