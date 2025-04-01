International conference to explore AI’s role in sports and Edu 

The Maharashtriya Mandal’s Chandrashekhar Agashe College of Physical Education (CACPE) and MES’s Garware College of Commerce (Autonomous) & MM’s Commerce College are jointly hosting an international conference titled ‘BC2AD’ (Before ChatGPT to AI Disruption) on April 4-5, 2025. This two-day conference explores the impact of technology, innovation, and AI on sports, fitness, and physical education. The conference will be held at the MES auditorium in Mayur Colony, Kothrud, and the academic partners of the conference are the Indian Society of Sports and Exercise Medicine, Fit 2Sports Pune, and the International Physical Literacy Association (IPLA), UK. The advent of AI disruption has transformed sports and education. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Eligible participants include sports science professionals, physical education professionals, sports coaches, trainers, in-service professionals, teachers, educators, athletes, technology-innovation experts, IT professionals, sports engineers, fitness enthusiasts, health-wellness professionals, and administrators.

“The advent of AI disruption has transformed sports and education. AI-powered innovations like personalized learning, adaptive sports equipment, and predictive analytics are redefining human potential. This conference is a dynamic platform linking the past and present of technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI) in sports, fitness, physical education, and broader educational domains,” said Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, president of Maharashtriya Mandal.