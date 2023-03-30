International experts train Pune cops on road safety

International experts working in the field of road safety are training cops of Pune district under the international partnership programme between Bloomberg Philanthropies and Pune police.

Former officers with road policing experience from Australia and New Zealand are training 183 cops on traffic management and road safety norms, said officials from Pune traffic department.

Former officers with road policing experience from Australia and New Zealand are training 183 cops on traffic management and road safety norms, said officials from Pune traffic department.

Pune police hosted workshops on crash investigations under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) on March 29. The participants, including personnel from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune rural and Highway state police, learnt effective investigation of road crash scenes and identification of causative factors.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have tied up with Bloomberg Philanthropies to take measures to manage traffic better, carry out in-depth studies of accidental fatalities and other road safety aspects in Pune. Bloomberg Philanthropies is an international organisation working on traffic related issues in more than 26 countries. The foreign team conducted three to four training sessions with our cops.”

“GRSP is working as part of Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative with Pune district police in providing training on crash investigation and reporting. Globally, many fatal and serious injury crashes go unreported and this needs to change,” said AI Stewart, road policing advisor, GRSP.

“Investigation and accurate reporting of serious crashes help identify important information about where, when and why serious crashes occur and the victims involved. The information can assist in identifying road engineering improvements, legislative initiatives and intelligence for the police to enforce road safety measures.” he said.