Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / International flights from January 2022 likely: Pune airport director
pune news

International flights from January 2022 likely: Pune airport director

Once the full fledged operations start at the airport (December 1), there is a possibility that airlines will be given consent for international flights, says Pune airport director
Once the full fledged operations start at the airport (December 1), there is a possibility that airlines will be given consent for international flights, says Pune airport director. (HT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:52 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

Pune: No commercial international flight has operated at Pune’s Lohegaon airport from March 2020. That could change from January 2022.

“Once the full fledged operations start at the airport (December 1), there is a possibility that airlines will be given consent for international flights. Nothing yet has been finalised, but we are hoping that international flight operations may start from January 2022,” said Santosh Dhoke, airport director.

The offical Twitter handle of the Lohegaon airport is already getting queries for flights to Dubai.

Regular flyer Bihan Sarkar said, “Travelling becomes easy when a flight is available from Pune, we fly to Dubai once in a year. I hope flights start again, due to Covid I have not travelled since last two years.”

The airport is seeing massive crowds after it restarted operations on October 30. A total of 56 domestic flights are operating and footfall has reached 18,000.

Lohegaon airport currently connects 21 cities.

“We have already provided new slots. First the airlines check viability before starting any new flight. After 24×7 operations start, there is scope for new flights to be added,” said Dhoke.

RELATED STORIES

“Work on the multistorey parking and new terminal is going on and we are expecting to complete it within the estimated deadline,” said Dhoke.

The deadline for the parking lot is January 2022 and for the new terminal is September 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP