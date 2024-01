International Sports University at Balewadi on UGC default varsity list

Pune: The International Sports University at Balewadi is among the 421 varsities on the list released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for not appointing an ombudsperson to resolve student complaints. The list, issued by UGC secretary professor Manish Joshi, includes 18 universities from Maharashtra. The International Sports University at Balewadi is among the 421 varsities on the list released by UGC for not appointing an ombudsperson to resolve student complaints. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The UGC had directed universities to appoint ombudsperson as per the rules by December 31, 2023.

State universities on default list are International Sports University, Balewadi, Pune; Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Raigad; Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai; Gondwana University, Gadchiroli; Hyderabad National Collegiate University, Worli; Konkan Agricultural University, Dapoli; Maharashtra University of Health and Science, Nashik; Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Science University, Nagpur; Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai; Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur; Mahatma Agricultural University, Rahuri; Maharashtra Agricultural University, Parbhani; Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Solapur University; Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati; Smt. Nathibai Damodar Thackeray Women’s University, Mumbai; Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University, Nanded; and Yashwantrao Chavan Open University, Nashik.