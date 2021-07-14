Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Internet connectivity in Pune rural areas major hurdle for online classes

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Students of Tamini high school in Mulshi, study in a hall keeping Covid norms in place. Internet connectivity in Pune rural areas major hurdle for online classes (HT)

PUNE It’s been 15 months of various degrees of Covid lockdown, and students from rural Pune are struggling to get an online education. Access to internet in the rural areas is a major challenge.

“In 15 months, no concrete steps to provide devices have been taken by the rural administration. When they talk about online school, steps should at least be taken for an internet connection,” said educational activist Sachin Jamage, working president, Vande Mataram Organisation.

To beat the network issues, villagers are finding different ways to ensure education happens.

“We don’t have internet network, so what we do is we find a big open space and arrange offline classes, either in a temple hall or on a ground. We make sure social distancing is followed,” said Kisan Gore, teacher, Tamini High School, Mulshi taluka.

The state school state department has released the updated GR which says: “Zones with not a single Covid-19 case will be allowed to restart physical classes for Class 8-12, after receiving the consent of parents.”

“We held meeting with parents and they have agreed to offline classes for students. RT-PCR test or rapid antigen tests will be done for every student and tracher,” said More.

A teacher from Shirur taluka on condition of anonymity, said, “Rural administration should have done something to increase internet reach in villages. However, many social organisations came forward, but the administration is missing.”

Uhlas Vairagi, a parent from Maval, said, “There is network in the village, but it is only used for calling, internet range hardly exists. The government should start working on these aspects in the rural parts”

Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad and education officer (secondary) Sunanda Wakhare did not respond to phone calls or queries made via WhatsApp.

