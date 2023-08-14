Pune police bust interstate high-end car theft racket, 3 held

At least three people were arrested on Monday after an interstate high-end car theft racket was busted by the crime branch unit and anti-robbery and theft squad (2), said officials.

Sleuths of crime branch and anti-robbery unit cracked the case with the help of CCTV camera footages in Loni Kand area. (HT PHOTO)

The accused arrested have been identified as Manoj Mahendra Parihar, Rajesh Radheshyam Pandit and Ismail Shefarkhan all from Agra, Delhi.

Police have also detained Gorakshanath Sahebrao Salave, a resident of Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad for helping them in the theft.

According to police, during investigation of a vehicle theft case reported in Loni Kand area, police found suspicious activities in CCTV footages according to which they identified the accused and after analysing their technical details arrested them.

Satish Govekar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), said, “The accused were using electronic device to unlock the cars. They had purchased the device for the ₹1.50 lakh from Delhi and investigation regarding the same is underway.’’

Police have recovered one high end car, three dongles, electronic device used to unlock the car, three mobile handsets worth of ₹35 lakh from them.

The accused had stolen high-end cars from Lonikand area and Gangapur in Nashik district and cases have been registered at respective police stations.

The accused have been handed over to Loni Kand police station for further investigation, said officials.

A case regarding same has been registered at Loni Kand police station under sections of 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

