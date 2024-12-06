Intoxicated 16-year-old kills father

The Wagholi police have booked a juvenile for killing his father under the influence of alcohol on December 4. The 16-year-old in an inebriated state picked up a quarrel with his father and hacked him to death. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103 (1) and 352 against the accused who is yet to be detained. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place in Darekarwasti area of Lohegaon.