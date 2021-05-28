IPL player Rahul Tripathi fined in Pune for not wearing a mask

As a part of punitive action being taken against those travelling on city roads without a mask, the city police fined cricketer and IPL player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise Rahul Tripathi for not wearing a mask.

He was travelling in a car in Pune on Friday afternoon and was stopped at the police check-post near Khadi machine chowk on Friday.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Sonawane attached to Kondhwa police station said, “At the said checkpoint we saw a man in a four-wheeler without a mask. When we stopped him, he told us that he was a well-known personality. We told him that he had violated the rules and had to pay a fine to which he agreed and paid ₹500 and went away.”

The city police recently took action against the son of a former home minister and an offence was lodged against him for operating a hotel business in violation of Covid -19 restrictions.

31-year-old Tripathi is the son of an army colonel who took up cricket as his passion when his father who is a former state junior cricketer for Uttar Pradesh was posted in Pune.

Tripathi enrolled at the Deccan Gymkhana and completed his studies simultaneously. He was first selected for the Maharashtra senior team in 2010, when he made his one-day debut in the world of cricket.