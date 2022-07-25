ISC Class 12 results: Two students from Pune secure third rank

PUNE Two students from The Bishop’s School, Camp, have scored the third rank along with 76 others and scored 99.25 per cent in ISC or Class 12 results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced ISC or Class 12 results on Sunday.

Kalpana Panda of the science stream and Kanishk Sujai Hegde from the commerce stream have scored 99.25 per cent.

Panda said, “I was not expecting such an exceptional result but I am grateful to all my teachers and fellow students for helping me. I had a lot of support from the school. For the last two years, I was preparing for my JEE entrance exams, since I was preparing for that, I already had a certain study schedule. And when the board exams came closer, I started simultaneously preparing for my board exams. I participated maximum in my classroom lecturers and took breaks when needed to watch videos or spend time with friends.”

“I am looking forward to getting admission to one of the top engineering colleges in the country for computer science engineering,” said Panda.

Apart from these two toppers in the city, there are several other students from various other schools and junior colleges which including Anurag Adlakha from The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Kalyani Nagar who has scored 97.75 per cent and is the commerce stream topper in the school.

At St. Mary’s School and Junior College, Nidhi Taleda stood first in the college with 96.5 per cent in the science stream and the college has a 100 per cent passing percentage.

Similarly, Vibgyor High School and junior college, NIBM road has got 100 per cent passing per cent and Gatik Gupta from the commerce stream has scored 98.5 per cent.

According to the information given by the CISCE, out of the total 96,940 students who appeared from 1,228 schools for the ISC or Class 12 exams in the country 51,142 were boys and 45,798 were girls. And 381 of them have failed the exams across the country.

The overall passing percentage is 99.38 per cent, while girls have done better than boys, with a pass percentage is 99.52 per cent and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent.

The ISC examination has been conducted in 49 written subjects of which 12 are Indian languages and 5 are foreign languages and 2 are classical languages.

“The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi congratulates all candidates who have passed the ISC examinations. Maximum entry is from the northern region comprising the states of Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In India, the southern region has the best pass percentage i.e., 99.81 per cent followed by the western region having a pass percentage of 99.58 per cent. Whereas the southern region has the highest percentage of girls i.e., 52.12 per cent, who had appeared in the examination.” said CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

