ISIS module case: NIA attaches four properties in Pune’s Kondhwa area

Mar 17, 2024 09:56 PM IST

These locations in Mithanagar were used by the accused for their stay in the city and to conduct terrorism-related activities

In a recent development in the Pune ISIS module case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached four properties in Mithanagar in the Kondhwa area of the city.

The action was taken by NIA under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Saturday, said officials. During the raid, officials put a display board of ‘notice of attachment’ In which it was mentioned, “This is to inform all members of the public, that the said flat being ‘Proceed of Terrorism’ stand attached under the provision of UAPA act 1967 in NIA case.’’

These locations in Mithanagar were used by the accused for their stay in the city and to conduct terrorism-related activities.

In July 2023, during night patrolling, a team of Kothrud police arrested three NIA wanted criminals in a vehicle theft case. During further investigation, it was revealed that these accused were on NIA’s radar and were wanted in case of heavy explosives found in Rajasthan in 2022.

