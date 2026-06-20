IT professional dies by suicide; husband, in-laws booked for abetment

Pune: An IT professional allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of a residential building in the Sinhagad Road area after facing prolonged alleged harassment from her in-laws over infertility issues. The incident was reported on June 17 in the Manikbaug area, police said. An IT professional allegedly died by suicide by jumping from third floor of residential building in Sinhagad Road area after facing prolonged alleged harassment from her in-laws over infertility issues. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Following a complaint filed at Sinhgad Road police station on Thursday by the brother of the deceased, police have registered a case against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law and other relatives for allegedly abetting her suicide.

The accused have been identified as Pradip Ekshinge, an IT professional and the victim’s husband, and his mother Surekha Ekshinge.

The victim, a computer engineer by profession, was married to Pradip in November 2024. As per the complaint filed by the brother of the victim, his sister was harassed by her husband, in-laws and other relatives as the couple did not have children.

The victim reportedly took the extreme step after being unable to cope with the alleged harassment. Based on statements given by her family members, police registered an offence against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant police inspector Rajkumar Adgale said, “A case has been filed as per the complaint and as of now no arrest has been made in the case.”

Police have launched an investigation into the case and are recording statements of family members and other witnesses.

Help is a call away: Connecting Trust, focuses on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, call on 922004305 | 9922001122 (all days, 10am - 8pm)